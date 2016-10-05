U.S. Credit Union selects Cummins Allison for branch automation technologies

hello

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Salinas, California, based allU. S. Credit Union has selected Cummins Allison for selected branch automation solutions delivering a convenient, high-touch user experience for its members.

The credit union selected the H34 automated deposit ATM. The machine features complete ATM deposit automation allowing allU. S. members to make convenient, envelope-free cash or check deposits.

"When it comes to the way we serve and interact with our members, everything matters," said Patrick Redo, president and CEO, allU. S. Credit Union. "We found that same 'pride of ownership' philosophy in the way Cummins Allison treated us."

Streamline Deposit Processing at the ATM

"This is the kind of member-friendly service improvement we're continually looking to provide," added Redo.

According to Redo, although allU. S. Credit Union members seek technological innovation and convenience, in-person banking options are still important. In addition to the ATM, the credit union also invested in its first self-service coin counter to enhance their members' branch experience and make tellers more efficient and effective.

"Before the coin machine, members would have to roll the coins themselves. As a member-centric credit union, that was not very convenient," said Redo. "The Money Machine® 2 self-service coin counter is quiet, aesthetically pleasing, and helps increase the frequency of in-branch visits."

Counting cash and daily balancing of teller and branch totals are now verified using the JetScan® two pocket currency scanner with counterfeit detection. Although currently not an issue, the ability to validate fraudulent bills provides Redo and his staff peace of mind.

"Our partnership with allU. S. Credit Union gives us the opportunity to showcase our latest branch transformation solutions," said Bob Gibson, vice president, branch operations, Cummins Allison. "Credit unions need technologies that enable a superior member experience and we are committed to providing the highest quality products and services to support how credit unions handle transactions in the branch."