Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game

Umpires Ted Barrett, from left, David Rackley, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter, Orioles' Adam Jones, umpire Eric Cooper and Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim talk after a can was thrown onto the field during play following the seventh inning of an American League wild-card baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles outfielders Hyun Soo Kim, left, and Adam Jones look towards the seats after a can was thrown at Kim during the seventh inning of an American League wild-card baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim reacts to a strike against the Toronto Blue Jays during fourth inning of an American League wild-card baseball game in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim gets under a fly ball as a can falls past him during the seventh inning of an American League wild-card baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- A fan threw a can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim during the seventh inning of Tuesday's AL wild card game.

With the score tied 2-2, pinch hitter Melvin Upton Jr. flied out to the track in left. Kim made the catch despite the can narrowly missing him as it came out of the stands behind him.

Center fielder Adam Jones gestured toward the seats, and manager Buck Showalter came out to register his displeasure with the umpires for several minutes.

"That is about as pathetic as it gets. You don't do that. Yell, cuss or scream," Jones said. "I hope they find the guy and press charges. ... That's not a part of baseball. Throw an octopus, throw hats."

It was not clear whether the fan was ejected.

"Something like that should never happen. It's the first time for me and hopefully the last," Kim said through an interpreter.

Blue Jays fans tossed bottles and debris on the field during Game 5 of last year's AL Division Series against Texas, upset by the call that let Rougned Odor score from third after catcher Russell Martin's throw back to the mound deflected off Shin Soo Choo's bat. A baby was narrowly missed.

A Blue Jays fan also threw a drink at Orioles outfielder Nate McLouth during a game at Rogers Centre in May 2013.

Fans in the north end of SkyDome beyond the outfield walls tweeted Tuesday night about seeing a meteor shower south of the stadium. Police and firefighters responded to 911 calls about a possible plane crash in the water just blocks from ballpark.

Police spokeswoman Natasha Zver said scores of emergency personnel searched the waters, ruled out a plane crash and said they think it was a meteor.