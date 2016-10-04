Breaking News Bar
 
Girls volleyball: Batavia outlasts Glenbard East

Daily Herald report

Sara Prier had a career-high 10 kills and 4 blocks Tuesday to lead the Batavia girls volleyball team to a 26-24, 23-25, 25-21 Upstate Eight crossover win over Glenbard East.

"Both teams played hard, and there were many long rallies that had great saves, hits, and blocks. The defense for both teams was very good, and both teams played hard every point," said Batavia coach Lori Trippi-Payne. This is a big win for us. We lost to them in 2 early in the season in a tournament."

Also contributing to the win for the Bulldogs (14-12) were Maddy Boyer (10 kills, including 7 in the third set), Jenna Garrett (20 digs, 28 assists) and Sam Juarez (15 digs and 7 kills).

As a team, Batavia had a season-high 40 kills and a season-high 65 digs.

Bartlett d. South Elgin: Julia Paris had 7 kills while Shayna Chesko added 12 digs to lead Bartlett to a 25-20, 11-25, 25-17 UEC Valley win. Natalie Hassett had 20 assists for the Hawks.

St. Edward d. Walther Christian: Dominique Washington had 9 kills and 6 digs and Brianna Lopez added 13 digs to lead the Green Wave (10-10, 6-2) to a Metro Suburban win. Haley Biggins added 8 digs for St. Edward while Erin Aldana had 9 assists and Emily Stapay 8.

Harvest Christian d. Westminster Christian: Mikayla Robinson had 13 kills and 4 blocks and Candis Kaplan added 10 digs to lead the Lions (17-7) to a 25-9, 25-12 win.

