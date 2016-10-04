Latest: Protesters interrupt LA police commission meeting

LOS ANGELES -- The Latest on fatal shootings by police in Los Angeles (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Black Lives Matter protesters are disrupting a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in response to the fatal shooting of a young black man by police last Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department's board of civilian overseers convened at midmorning Tuesday as demonstrators shouted for the resignation of Chief Charlie Beck.

It's the first meeting of the panel since 18-year-old Carnell Snell was shot and killed during a foot pursuit in South Los Angles.

The meeting comes as the LAPD released surveillance video showing a suspect holding what appears to be a gun just before the fatal shooting.

Beck said Monday that the video shows Snell was armed and turned toward officers when they opened fire.

9 a.m.

Los Angeles police have released surveillance video showing a suspect holding what appears to be a gun just before he was fatally shot Saturday by officers.

The footage posted Tuesday to LAPD's YouTube channel shows a man in gray sweat pants and a blue hooded sweat shirt crouching behind an SUV and pulling a handgun from his waistband. He puts the gun back into his pants and runs around the corner of a strip mall as officers pursue him.

Police say the video supports the account Chief Charlie Beck gave Monday justifying the October 1 fatal shooting of Carnell Snell. Beck said Snell had a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun in one hand and turned toward officers when they fired.

Black Lives Matter organizers are protesting the shooting outside a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

6:40 a.m.

Black Lives Matter organizers are planning a protest at a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in response to the fatal shooting of a young black man by police last weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department's board of civilian overseers convenes at midmorning Tuesday.

It's the first meeting of the panel since 18-year-old Carnell Snell was shot and killed during a foot pursuit in South Los Angeles on Saturday.

Police Chief Charlie Beck said Monday that Snell had a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun in one hand and turned toward officers when they fired. Beck says a surveillance video shows Snell was armed.

Beck also said a Hispanic man fatally shot Sunday pointed a realistic-looking replica handgun at officers.