Arlington Heights man sentenced to jail for secretly videotaping neighbor

hello

An Arlington Heights man pleaded guilty Tuesday to secretly videotaping his neighbors with a camera he installed in their bathroom.

Samuel Gadamandla, 53, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 30 months probation in exchange for pleading guilty to an amended charge of burglary and unlawful videotaping of an individual under age 18.

Prosecutors say Gadamandla, who lived in the same apartment complex as the victims, obtained a key to his neighbors' apartment from the leasing office sometime in June 2015.

The following November, he entered the apartment when the family was not home and placed a camera inside a bathroom vent, authorities said. The camera recorded for hours until the battery died, at which point Gadamandla returned to replace the battery, authorities said. In February 2016, he replaced the device with a motion sensitive camera, prosecutors say.

Police recovered thousands of still images and hundreds of videos of the female resident from an external hard drive found at Gadamandla's home, prosecutors said.