Lake County Board candidates say development needed in Zion area

Both candidates for Lake County Board District 4 in the far northeast corner of the county say economic development is needed to combat high property taxes, but they differ on how that might happen.

Veteran Republican Brent Paxton, who has served on the county board/forest preserve district since 2000, and challenger John Idleburg, both of Zion, say real estate taxes are what they hear about most from residents. District 4 includes Winthrop Harbor, Wadsworth and parts of Zion and Beach Park.

While the county and forest preserve district represent a small portion of the tax bill, both agencies have had strict financial restraint, Paxton said. Tax levies have been kept flat, with millions of dollars in expense cuts in recent years, he said.

"Part of my issue is to try to educate people and let them know that," said Paxton, who for many years chaired the county board's finance committee.

Idleburg is a Marine veteran and retired special federal agent who is on leave as a forest preserve police officer.

"We pay the highest taxes in the county, those four communities. That is everybody's main concern," he said.

Economic development would lower the residential tax burden and create jobs, Idleburg said. He thinks county officials should promote the four communities to businesses considering moving to Lake County.

"I would think that probably one of the things that the county board could do is maybe sit down with the leader of each of the community ... and have a dialogue with them about what their concerns and issues are and how the county board can maybe assist them with future plans and development," he added.

Paxton, who is on the board of Lake County Partners, the county's development arm, said the organization is aware of the area's needs and is doing what it can to draw businesses there. Zion, Beach Park and Winthrop Harbor have jointly hired a firm to help, he added.

Idleburg said he was running for the county board seat because of what he claims is a lack of investment in the area.

"I feel there's not enough money spent in District 4. My concern is senior citizens and veterans. I understand there are programs but I believe the county can do more helping our senior citizens and veterans," he said.

Paxton said the county has tried to be specific about core responsibilities and using taxpayer money wisely.

"There's unfortunately only so much money to go around and it's important to make sure that we are able to fund the things we are supposed to and statutorily obligated to fund so we don't have to raise taxes," he said.

