updated: 10/4/2016 7:34 PM

Cary man charged with DUI after two crashes

An 18-year-old Cary man is facing driving under the influence charges after a hit-and-run accident and another crash that injured a postal worker Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Cary police said the first crash happened at 9:44 a.m. when a driver headed north on Cary Algonquin Road ran a red light and struck a vehicle headed west on Route 14. The driver continued eastbound on Route 14, police said.

Seven minutes later, police responded to the nearby intersection of Silver Lake Road and Alma Terrace for a second crash involving the same driver, authorities said.

Police said the driver disobeyed a stop sign while exiting a mall area and subsequently struck a mail carrier truck. The postal worker was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with minor injuries.

The driver, identified as Robert Ratkovich, of the 400 block of Alma Terrace, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, disobeying a red light, failure to reduce speed, and no valid driver's license.

Ratkovich was also taken to the hospital due to his level of impairment from suspected alcohol and drug use, police said.

