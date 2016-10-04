Music notes: Kanye West brings 'Pablo' to Rosemont, Chicago

hello

Kanye West brings his "Saint Pablo Tour" to the United Center Friday, Oct. 7, and Rosemont's Allstate Arena Saturday, Oct. 8. Associated Press file photo

Kanye's coming

Innovative and controversial rapper Kanye West returns to his roots for two shows in the Chicago area. The Grammy award winner's "Saint Pablo Tour" -- featuring his album "The Life of Pablo," released earlier this year -- heads to Chicago's United Center Friday, Oct. 7, and the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Saturday, Oct. 8.

• 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $29.50-$189.50. (312) 455-4500 or unitedcenter.com.

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $29.50-$170. (847) 635-6601 or rosemont.com/allstate/events/kanye-west.

10 years at the Oasis

The Oasis Cafe and Cairo Ale House are celebrating a decade in business with a formal event, featuring dinner and drink specials and a load of local music. Lucky Boys Confusion headlines, playing with Invictus, 13 Angels, Invisible Cartoons, The Atomitones and Fade resort. The Oasis Cafe's stage also features Mark Rose of Spitalfield, Blues and Corduroys, Rob of She Likes Todd and Amber Rae. See cairoalehouse.com for details on this 18-and-older special event at Cairo Ale House and the Oasis Cafe, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. (630) 876-9600 or cairoalehouse.com. 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

- Palatine synth-rock Ember Oceans plays Reggie's with local rock veteran Bob Nanna Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Rock at Reggie's

Lombard native Bob Nanna is no stranger to the music scene. Through 25 years of experience writing for and playing in bands Hey Mercedes, Lifted Bells, Braid and more recently More More More, Nanna's more than earned his alternative rock cred (with emphasis on rock). He plays Reggie's along with Palatine synthsters Ember Oceans, relative newcomers on the local scene with some of the catchiest and most fun indie rock you won't be able to resist dancing to. Watch these guys: If their upcoming album is anything like their most-recent EP, they're gonna make some waves. (No pun intended.) At Reggie's Rock Club, 2109 S. State St., Chicago. $10. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12

• Do you use Spotify? Sample Ember Oceans, 7 Minutes in Heaven, Marina City, Draft Week, Werewolves at Hour 30, The Linden Method and more local talent on our Music Notes playlist.

- Aussie heartthrob Rick Springfield brings his hits to the Genesee Theatre Thursday, Oct. 13.

Aussie heartthrob

Australian pop star, actor and writer Rick Springfield has his hands in all kinds of creative pursuits. On Thursday, Oct. 13, they'll be at the Genesee Theatre when the man behind the smash hit "Jesse's Girl" brings his catalog -- along with multiplatinum artists Loverboy -- to Waukegan for a night of rock and nostalgia at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $42.50-$95. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13

- Courtesy of Michelle Lavigne/Photo Moxie Studio Thinner Teed plays with Supernatural Beings at Emporium Arcade Bar Thursday, Oct. 13.

Thinner Teed and the Supernatural Beings

The Algonquin-area's Thinner Teed has become a staple on the local groove-rock scene, folding together elements of funk, bluegrass, jazz and Latin to cultivate a sound all its own. Hear the band play Wicker Park's Emporium Arcade Bar in support of the Supernatural Beings for the Marcus Rezak Birthday Throwdown at Thursday at Emporium Arcade Bar, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $30 for VIP. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com. 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13

- Courtesy of Leslie Ryan McKellar Shovels & Rope play Chicago's Thalia Hall Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7.

Upcoming concerts

Shovels & Rope, Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit): 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $26-$38. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

Shovels & Rope, Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit): 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $26-$38. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

Islander, Palaye Royale, Bad Seed Rising, Face the Fire, Strange World, Counter Theory, Alibi Untold: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Bada Brew, 802 Theodore St., Crest Hill. $12. (815) 726-3401 or facebook.com/BadaBrew.

Speak Low If you Speak Love, Homesafe, Let It Happen, Ugly Sweater Party: 6 p.m. Friday., Oct. 7, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $13-$15. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Orange Star: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Filling Station Pub and Grill, 300 W. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 584-4414 or filling-station.com.

The Dropper, Zoofunkyou, Shady Grady and the Nobodies, Alabaster, Revolt Coda: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Double Door, 1551 N. Damen Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 489-3160 or doubledoor.com.

Boy Band Review: 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Basecamp Pub and Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $7. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Yolanda Be Cool at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $5-$10. (773) 278-4646 or afterlifechi.com.

Kublai Khan, Drowning, Turncoat, The Ewokk, Perpetual Defilement, Lil Creepy, Wicked World, Get A Grip, Chris Ruben, Vex, Chris Ruben, The Truth, The Linden Method, Her Eyes Glazed Over, LVC: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at GrandBar, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free before 6 p.m.; $10 after. (312) 733-1661

Werewolves at Hour 30, 20 Watt Tombstone, BlackGlass: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Fair City Fire, Draft Week, Teds Dancin: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Mungion, Chachuba: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

7 Minutes in Heaven, Coldfront, Marina City, Talk To You Never, Karma Wears White Ties, Heading West: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

- Courtesy of Robb Stey Darlingside heads to the Old Town School of Folk Music Thursday, Oct. 13.

Darlingside, Frances Luke Accord: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $20. (773) 728-6000 or oldtownschool.org.