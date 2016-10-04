Blue Chip Marketing names VanHeirseele innovation chief

Blue Chip Marketing Worldwide in Northbrook announced Sarah VanHeirseele will be leading Blue Chip's dedicated innovation practice as its first senior vice president of innovation.

VanHeirseele will be a catalyst for progressive and innovative thinking across the agency and with Blue Chip's clients. She will champion Blue Chip's United Thinking process, a twist on the common innovation practice of design thinking, to further accelerate the company's creative capability and innovation output. She recently led an innovation project for Blue Chip's client Ricola USA. The team developed Ricola Daily Drop -- a web-based app that provides users with a " wellness " report that incorporates GPS, the consumer's self-disclosed health status and environmental data to deliver a real-time, localized, custom health report in seconds.

VanHeirseele began Blue Chip's digital marketing practice in 2010 and introduced a "digital-first" mindset to the agency and clients. She grew the practice by proactively educating employees and clients on how to reach people through cross-platform media and experiences. With 75+ people exclusively dedicated to digital today, she is ready to do the same for innovation at Blue Chip.

Last month, VanHeirseele was named to the inaugural class of Path to Purchase Institutes 2016 Women of Excellence. She was selected among 132 brand marketing, retail and agency/provider professionals for their involvement in influencing shoppers along the path to purchase.

"Sarah's ability to identify opportunities within Blue Chip and develop a vision for growth has set Blue Chip and our clients up for long term success," said Stanton Kawer, Chairman and CEO of Blue Chip Marketing Worldwide. "Sarah started and built our best in class digital capability just under 7 years ago and she'll do the same with a dedicated focus on innovation. She has always and will continue to create an environment in which all of our employees and clients are encouraged to ask, 'What if?'"