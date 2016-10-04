HealthTrust honors Medline as Supplier of the Year

hello

MUNDELEIN -- HealthTrust, whose membership is made up of health care facilities across the continuum of care, has selected Medline as its Supplier of the Year.

As both a manufacturer and distributor of more than 350,000 products and clinical solutions, Medline delivers high-quality, cost-effective medical products, clinical solutions and operational efficiencies for HealthTrust members.

"As our relationship with HealthTrust expands each year, we remain nimble and attentive to the needs of members," says Jeff Fair, vice president, national accounts at Medline. "We are focused on never compromising service so we can consistently provide price accuracy, timeliness and overall savings and value no matter the care setting. We're proud to know our personalized approach resonates with members and has led to Medline receiving this distinguished honor."

HealthTrust COO Michael Berryhill said the recognition "comes from our membership and was earned by Medline for excellence in both the MedSurg and Distribution categories. Across dozens of contracts,

"Medline has delivered immediate and sustained value for members and supported compliance to our committed model," Berryhill added.

Medline has more than 40 distribution centers located throughout the country to ensure HealthTrust members can receive products when and where they need them.