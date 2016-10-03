Lee's heady efforts take her to Southern Illinois

As usual, the success of coach Curt Pinley's Fremd's girls volleyball team this fall has been a joint effort.

A year from now, one Viking will be putting her effort into helping a Division I women's program.

Senior outside hitter Ysabel Lee has verbally committed to play at Southern Illinois.

"I chose SIU because of the great psychology program and the coaches," Lee said. "When I met with the coaches on my visit and saw the campus, I knew I could see myself playing and going to school there."

Lee plans on studying neuroscience.

"I am very interested in the brain," she said, "and how it impacts someone's behavior."

Lee had made an impact for the varsity Vikes the last three years. She played middle as a sophomore and switched to outside as a junior when she led the team with 250 kills and was second with 43 blocks.

Pinley said she made the transition smoothly and sacrificed her comfort in the middle for the benefit of the team's success.

Lee became interested in the sport in the fifth grade.

"I started seriously playing volleyball my freshman year of high school because my friends were telling me about club volleyball and it sounded like fun," she said. "And I've been playing ever since."

Lee never thought she would be able to play at the D-I level.

"And I initially wasn't sure if I wanted to play in college,:" she said. "I just enjoyed playing volleyball. After a few seasons of club I started to improve a lot and I could see myself playing volleyball in college."

When colleges began to show interest, Lee made it a goal to reach the D-I level.

"I have to thank all the coaches I've had during my volleyball career for pushing me and helping me to improve," she said.

Now she is trying to help push the Vikings to a conference title.

"I'm super excited about the rest of the season," she said. " We have our eyes set on winning the MSL west."

Spike Out Cancer

The Spike Out Cancer match will be played at Palatine High School on Thursday when the Pirates host Schaumburg to raise funds in the fight against cancer.

It is the fourth annual fundraising match and is dedicated to all men and women who have been touched by cancer with hopes that this devastating disease will one day be cured.

The junior varsity, freshman A, and freshman B matches will be at 5 p.m. followed by varsity and sophomore teams at 6 p.m.

"An unfortunate reality in today's world is that one would be hard-pressed to find anyone who's life has not in some way, shape, or form been affected by cancer," said Palatine coach Dan Gavin. "Our program is no different. Whether it's a parent, a grandparent, an aunt or uncle, a teacher or hall monitor, a friend, an alumni, or a teammate, all of our girls know someone who has fought or is currently fighting some form of cancer.

"These are people who have loved and supported all of us over the years and we see this as our opportunity to return that love and support while also playing a small part in hopefully someday finding a cure for this horrible disease."

Admission is $2 and free for students. A bake sale, 50/50 raffle and prize raffle will also be held. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society in the quest for a cure.

All fans are encouraged to support this event by wearing purple and cheering on the athletes for an important cause.

For more information on the Spike Out Cancer event, please contact Colleen Lundell at clundell@d211.org.

Women's golf

Lindenwood senior Noelle Johnston (Prospect) finished 13th with a score of 155 at the MIAA Fall Preview in Warrensburg, Mo.

The two-round tournament was played at the Mules National Golf Club and was hosted by Central Missouri. Lindenwood placed first out of 15 teams, winning by 8 strokes over second-place Missouri Western.

• North Central senior Paige Candra placed 59th with a score of 180 at the Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic. The Cardinals finished with a score of 634, setting a new school record by 11 strokes that was previously set at the same tournament in 2010.

Men's soccer

Carthage (8-3) got back to its winning ways in its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener, posting a 2-1 overtime decision over North Central (2-6-1).

The match went into overtime where in the 99th minute sophomore Zach Schoffstall (Fremd) plated a ball over the Cardinals back line onto the foot of senior Austin Bitta (Libertyville), who finessed a ball over the keeper for the sudden-victory goal.

"I was really happy for Austin being able to score the game-winner after the keeper read him on a PK earlier in the game that probably seals the deal," said Carthage coach Steve Domin on the school's website. "Zach Schoffstall did a great job spreading the ball around all afternoon and he was able to skirt a ball over to Biita behind their back line giving Bitta the dangerous look at goal."

Domin also said that sophomores Adrian Herrera (Palatine resident) and Giles Phillips (Barrington) made key contributions in the match.

Football

Augustana senior linebacker Jack Asquino (Buffalo Grove) was credited with 14 tackles in the Vikings' 14-3 loss to Elmhurst. Asquino equaled his season-high for tackles.

• Carthage receiver Javier Rhoades caught a 13-yard pass for the Red men's first touchdown in a 38-14 victory at Carroll.

Nick Anzelmo (Schaumburg) scored on a 1-yard TD run to give Carthage a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

Carthage quarterback Ethan Olles (Palatine) was 9-of-16 for 123 yards and Red Men safety Amani Dennis (Wheeling) had an interception.

Prospect boys feeder

The Prospect Junior Knights Boys Feeder Basketball program will hold tryouts the weekend of October 21.

Boys currently in sixth through eighth grades, and residing within the Prospect High School boundary areas, are eligible to participate.

For specific dates and times for the tryout, as well as more specific information on the program, please visit the website www.juniorknights.com.

Tryout dates for the girl's teams are pending but will also be posted on the website.

Fremd boys feeder

The Fremd High School Feeder basketball tryouts for boys are Sundays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 at Fremd High School. Fifth graders are from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., sixth grader from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., seventh graders from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and eighth graders from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a parent meeting at the end of each tryout session. Attendance at both tryouts is recommended. Tryouts are free, but you should register online. Please visit www.kesselstraining.com and click on the Fremd Feeder tab. Bring a ball to the tryout!"

Hersey Girls Feeder Basketball Tryouts

The Hersey Girls Feeder Basketball tryouts for 2016 -- 17 will be held Sunday October 30th and November 6th at Hersey High School. All girls in grades eighth, seventh, sixth and fifth who are living in the Hersey attendance area are invited to try out.

Times are as follows on both dates: Eighth grade at 4 p.m., seventh grade at 5 p.m., sixth grade at 6 p.m. and fifth grade at 7 p.m. Please arrive 15 minutes early to register. Bring your own basketball. Questions: contact sjs@4scp.com.

• Please email Sports Notes items to jleusch@dailyherald.com.