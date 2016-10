Wheeling hosts Coffee with a Cop Oct. 7

The Wheeling Police Department will host its first Coffee with a Cop event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Dunkin' Donuts, 749 N. Milwaukee Ave. Police officers will be present to speak with residents about any topic they wish to bring up.

Wheeling's event is part of National Coffee with a Cop Day, intended to ease tensions between police and the communities they serve.

For more information, contact Crime Prevention Officer Scott Laverd at (847) 459-2994.