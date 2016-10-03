St. Charles man accused of shooting at wife behind on home monitoring fees

Scott J. Turyna is free on bond and is due in court Friday.

A man who police say was thwarted from shooting his wife by the St. Charles School Board president earlier this year could be in more trouble.

Scott J. Turyna, 65, of St. Charles, has not paid any money toward his electronic home monitoring fees of $832 -- or $8 for each of the 104 days he has been out of jail -- according to Kane County court records.

Turyna was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery after police said he fired at least five shots at his wife in a May 5 domestic dispute.

According to police, St. Charles District 303 board President Steven Spurling and his wife were walking their dog and saw Turyna's bloodied wife fleeing the couple's home on the 400 block of Hunt Club Drive.

Spurling's wife went to comfort the woman and Turyna is accused of shooting at them as they walked down a sidewalk, police said. Spurling tackled Turyna, disarmed him and held him until police arrived, according to police and court records.

Turyna has been placed on electronic home monitoring while the case proceeds, but court records show that as of Sept. 20, he has not made a single payment on $832 in home monitoring fees, according to a memo from Electronic Monitoring Office Jason Mathis.

Prosecutors have the option of citing this outstanding balance as a reason why Turyna should be jailed again, but have not yet made that move, records show.

Turyna's defense attorney Milan Filipovich said he needed to talk to Turyna's co-counsel to get more information on the nonpayment.

Turyna was briefly jailed in mid-June after a judge ruled Turyna violated his bond on June 9 when he drove within the 1,500-foot buffer zone from where his wife lived.

Turyna is due in court on Friday. If convicted, he faces a minimum prison term of 26 years.