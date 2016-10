Fire damages roof at Willow Creek

The roof of a building at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington was damaged by a fire Monday evening, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 7 p.m. at the church's campus, 67 Algonquin Road, and it was quickly extinguished, Barrington Countryside fire officials said. Nobody was hurt. It remains under investigation.

Fox River Grove, Cary, Palatine rural, Barrington Countryside, Barrington and Long Grove fire departments assisted.