updated: 10/2/2016 9:44 AM

Wolfsburg's lackluster season goes on, draws 0-0 with Mainz

  Schalkeâs head coach Markus Weinzierl walks down stairs from the pitch prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.

      Schalkeâs head coach Markus Weinzierl walks down stairs from the pitch prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
    Associated Press

 
By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- Wolfsburg's lackluster start to the season continued Sunday with a scoreless draw at home to Mainz in the Bundesliga.

The Volkswagen-backed club remains in 13th place with just six points from six games and was whistled by its own supporters after its fourth straight game without a win.

Germany striker Mario Gomez again failed to score in his fifth full game for the side since his summer switch from Fiorentina.

Wolfsburg made the stronger start, controlling possession, winning the lion's share of challenges and forcing Mainz to defend in numbers. Julian Draxler had the ball in the net early on but he was clearly offside.

Jakub Blaszczykowski and Draxler had chances before the break, Gomez went close again after it, before Levin Oztunali set up Yunus Malli to shoot just wide at the other end.

Mainz defender Giulio Donati rescued his side after Draxler rounded the goalkeeper and shot toward the unguarded net. Donati slid in to clear in front of the line - as close as Dieter Hecking's side was to get.

Schalke, bottom with no points from five games, aims to get off the mark against visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach later.

