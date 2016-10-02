Preschool fair in Grayslake

The Grayslake Area Public Library is hosting a preschool fair Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library. Twenty preschools representing a variety of programs including: public and private schools, all day care, Montessori, etc. will be at the library, 100 Library Lane, Grayslake. Parents and caregivers can meet them, learn about each school's philosophy of learning, school schedule, daily routine, teacher/child ratio, opportunities for parent involvement and cost. The event will also provide an opportunity to obtain a schedule of times available to visit these preschools and observe their programs in action. Go to http://bit.ly/preschoolfair16 for more information.