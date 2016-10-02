Spokeswoman: Kardashian West held up at gunpoint in Paris

FILE - In this June 24, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian poses during a photo call at the Cannes Lions 2015. A spokeswoman for Kardashian West says she was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers. The representative said the reality TV star is "badly shaken but physically unharmed." She offered no other details. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- A spokeswoman for Kim Kardashian West says she was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room Sunday night by two armed masked men dressed as police officers.

The representative said the reality TV star is "badly shaken but physically unharmed."

She offered no other details. Paris police declined to comment.

Kanye West was performing at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York at the time. He abruptly ended his set Sunday night after telling his fans had a family emergency.

"I'm sorry, family emergency I have to stop the show," West told the audience.

Kardashian West has been in Paris for fashion week. She attended the Givenchy show Sunday evening.

She was also ambushed last week by a serial celebrity accoster who attempted to assault her as she was entering a restaurant. Kardashian West was also attacked outside of a Paris fashion week show in 2014. She wasn't hurt in either incident.

Paris has been a special place for the Kardashian West and her husband, who spent the weekend there before marrying in Florence in May of 2014.

It's unclear if the couple's two children, 3-year-old daughter North and 10-month-old son Saint, were with Kardashian West in the hotel room.