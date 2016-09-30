Maddon balances keeping Cubs sharp, giving them rest

hello

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon continues his juggling act, trying to rest players and keep them sharp at the same time ahead of the playoffs. The Cubs looked good Friday night, beating the Cincinnati Reds 7-3. They got 2 homers from Ben Zobrist. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Way back when, about the time the Chicago Cubs clinched the National League Central, manager Joe Maddon was asked about the differences between clinching early and clinching at the wire.

Maddon tabled the discussion at the time, saying he needed to experience clinching early.

Now that Maddon has had a couple of weeks to digest things, he can give a better assessment.

"I think you eventually know when you start playing the (postseason) games," he said Friday, before the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 at the Great American Ball Park. The Cubs got a pair of homers from Ben Zobrist. "The differences are like I've been talking about, really juggling lineups and getting guys playing time and getting guys rest and at the same time still trying to keep them sharp.

"The game on a nightly basis doesn't have the same flavor as it normally would just because that's the truth. But we've still been playing well, with the lack of playoff motivation. We're already there. So right now, it's almost like reverse, where you're not in it at all and you're in it so firmly that you have the same kind of feeling going on about it. We'll know better how well we've done once we actually start playing."

Maddon then added that now is not the important time.

"I'm not concerned about his moment right here as much as those four days before (the division series starts)," he said. "That's the part where you really have to fill those gaps. We're still playing the game. Guys are still getting their at-bats regardless of the motivation or not. We're still playing the game and playing it well. It's just that four days prior to and you're watching everybody else."

The Cubs are getting closer to making playoff roster decisions for the first round, which begins next Friday at Wrigley Field.

The makeup and the order of the starting rotation have been big talking points. Many observers feel Jon Lester will start Game 1 followed by Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta and John Lackey.

"We haven't had that final conversation with Theo (team president Epstein) and Jed (GM Hoyer) and everybody else and our coaches," Maddon said. "We have an idea what we want to do. But what I like to do under these circumstances is talk to the players first before they have to read it in the newspaper."

Maddon was asked if the pitchers know how it's going to go.

"They're not stupid," he said.

The Cubs got a spot start Friday from Jake Buchanan. He was subbing for Jason Hammel, who is experiencing elbow tightness. Buchanan acquitted himself well, working 5 scoreless innings, giving up 2 hits.

Cubs batters didn't reach against Reds starting pitcher Josh Smith until Ben Zobrist homered to right field leading off the fifth. It was Zobrist's 16th home run of the season. He added a 2-run homer in the eighth, as the Cubs broke the game open.

• Follow Bruce's Cubs and baseball reports on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.