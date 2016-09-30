Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Pennsylvania dealer hid 110 heroin bags in buttocks

Associated Press
SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police say a Pennsylvania drug dealing suspect was found hiding 110 small bags of heroin in his buttocks.

Authorities say 32-year-old Carbondale resident Corey Davis was arrested Thursday in Scranton, where police conducted an undercover drug buy.

Police say they found the other drugs when they searched Davis after his arrest.

Davis remained Friday in the Lackawanna County jail, where he was unable to post bond.

Online court records show he faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 6. He doesn't have an attorney listed to comment on his behalf.

