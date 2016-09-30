Breaking News Bar
 
Elkhart residents hold vigil for slain Fort Wayne girls

ELKHART, Ind. -- Nearly 200 Elkhart residents have gathered for a prayer vigil for two Fort Wayne children whose bodies were found in the north-central Indiana city.

Court documents say 29-year-old Amber Pasztor told Elkhart police officers around 5:30 p.m. Monday that her daughters, 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor, were dead in the backseat of her car and that she had "smothered them."

Pasztor is being held without bond on two preliminary counts of murder in the girls' deaths. Pasztor didn't have legal custody of the children, who were living with Pasztor's father, Ricky Green, and stepmother, Emily Green, in Fort Wayne.

The South Bend Tribune (http://bit.ly/2diTH7Q ) reports that the Greens attended the vigil. Ricky Green spoke, expressing anger toward his daughter.

It wasn't immediately clear if Pasztor has an attorney.

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

