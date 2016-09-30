Breaking News Bar
 
Expect few debates between Kirk and Duckworth

  • Tammy Duckworth, left, and Mark Kirk are candidates for United States Senate in the 2016 election.

Jake Griffin
 
 

There will be few opportunities for voters to see Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk square off against his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, in debate formats this year, according to Kirk's campaign.

Kirk's campaign has agreed to three debates while rejecting invitations to several others he has routinely appeared at in the past.

Kirk has agreed to a debate in front of the Chicago Tribune editorial board at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Kirk campaign spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis said. The debate will be streamed live on the internet, she said.

It is the only Chicago-area debate both sides have agreed on.

The two campaigns have also agreed to an Oct. 27 debate in Springfield. That debate will be broadcast live on ABC affiliate WICS, Demertzis said.

While Kirk has turned down a debate in front of the Chicago Sun-Times editorial board, a WTTW-sponsored debate and a debate jointly sponsored by ABC 7 Chicago, League of Women Voters and Univision, campaign officials said he has agreed to participate in a Latino forum to be broadcast on WGN. Duckworth apparently has not agreed to participate in that forum, according to media reports.

Duckworth's campaign did not return calls seeking comment about the debate schedule.

