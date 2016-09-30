Concerts and cornstalks: 5 ideas for the weekend

Enjoy the cornstalks and pumpkins of fall by day, a concert by night. It's that kind of weekend in the suburbs. Here are five things to do. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Morton Arboretum's Fall Color Festival

See the early look of autumn and walk a scarecrow trail at Morton Arboretum's Fall Color Festival, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Bring the kids or grandkids to Trick or Trees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends in the Children's Garden. The program includes games, fall crafts, tree seeds to take home and small pumpkins to purchase and paint. General admission $9-$14; free for members. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to sunset daily through Monday, Oct. 31.

An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt

Hiatt unplugged: Enjoy An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt this weekend when the famed singer-songwriter performs at multiple suburban locations. See him first on Friday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, $48-$58, (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. On Saturday, he plays a sold-out show at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, $48-$53, (847) 622-0300 or elgin.edu/arts. And he wraps up the weekend Sunday at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, $45-$60, (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Waukegan; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Elgin; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glen Ellyn.

Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo

Snap up pumpkins, apples, gourds, cornstalks and bales of hay during Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Kids can walk through a cornstalk tunnel, see a straw pyramid and hop on rides. Festival is included with regular $4-$5 zoo admission; free for members and kids 17 and younger. cosleyzoo.org. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 31.

'Churchill'

Take in Ron Keaton's solo show "Churchill," in which the British statesman recounts his triumphs and failures on the eve of his 1946 speech at Missouri's Westminster College. It's Saturday at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Tickets $23-$25. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

Foreigner at Arcada Theatre

Rock back in time Saturday when Lou Gramm, former frontman of the band Foreigner, plays the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.