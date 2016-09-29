Images: #TBT Gallery looks back at Bears vs. Packers

The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers is one of the most storied in the National Football League.

The two teams first met on Nov. 27, 1921, in a game won 20-0 by the Bears. Chicago leads the all-time series 94-92-6.

Dec. 13, 1970 was the last home Bears game that was played at Wrigley Field, which the Bears won 35-17.

The following season, the Bears hosted the Packers at Soldier Field on Nov. 11, 1971, in a game won by Green Bay 17-14.

The Packers have been played host to the Bears at Lambeau Field in Green Bay since 1965, with the exception of a Nov. 10, 1974, game played at County Stadium in Milwaukee.

Our gallery includes a selection of games photographed by members of the Daily Herald staff starting with a Nov. 14, 1976, contest, where the Bears won 24-13.

Of course, Bears' great Walter Payton is included in photos from this game in addition to ones from the 1979 and 1981 seasons.

A selection of color photos from the 1988 season, including quarterback Jim Harbaugh and head coach Mike Ditka, concludes our look back at this great rivalry.

Got an idea for a suburban #TBT Gallery? Share your ideas and photos with us at tbt@dailyherald.com. Share your favorite and memorable #TBT photos with us on Instagram using #tbtsuburbs.

Daily Herald file photo John Anderson of the Packers tackles Walter Payton of the Bears during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 6, 1981.

Daily Herald file photo Walter Payton carries the ball during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 14, 1976.

Daily Herald file photo Matt Suhey of the Bears carries the ball during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 6, 1981.

Daily Herald file photo Walter Payton of the Bears stiff-arms John Anderson of the Packers while carrying the ball during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 6, 1981.

Daily Herald file photo Matt Suhey of the Bears gets past Mark Lee of the Packers as he carries the ball during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 6, 1981.

Daily Herald file photo Bears quarterback Vince Evans tries to get away from Casey Merrill of the Packers during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 6, 1981.

Daily Herald file photo Maurice Harvey of the Packers leaps with the ball during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 6, 1981.

Daily Herald file photo Vince Evans of the Bears, right, leaves the field with his teammates following a 16-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 6, 1981.

Daily Herald file photo Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Phipps looks to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 2, 1979.

Daily Herald file photo Walter Payton gets past Green Bay's Carl Barzilauskas during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 2, 1979.

Daily Herald file photo Robin Earl of the Chicago Bears carries the ball during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 2, 1979.

Daily Herald file photo Green Bay Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey looks to throw a pass under pressure from the Bears defense during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 14, 1976.

Daily Herald file photo Bears quarterback Jim Harbaugh looks to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 27, 1988.

Daily Herald file photo Matt Suhey of the Bears carries the ball during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 27, 1988.

Daily Herald file photo Bears quarterback Mike Tomczak is pressured by the Packers defense during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 27, 1988.

Daily Herald file photo Bears head coach Mike Ditka leads his team during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 27, 1988.

Daily Herald file photo Green Bay Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey gets ready for the snap during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 14, 1976.

Daily Herald file photo Chicago Bears quarterback Bob Avellini is in the middle of the huddle during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 14, 1976.

Daily Herald file photo Lionel Antoine of the Bears give Walter Payton a pat on the back of the helmet during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Daily Herald file photo Chicago Bears quarterback Bob Avellini throws a pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Daily Herald file photo Bears great Walter Payton dives over Dave Pureifory of the Packers for extra yardage during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 18, 1976.

Daily Herald file photo Bears quarterback Bob Avellini throws a pass under pressure from the Packers defense during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 14, 1976.