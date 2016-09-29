Blackhawks' Forsling likely won't make the cut

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling, right, makes the save on a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Garrett Wilson during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago.

For months now everyone has been saying the Blackhawks need their young wingers to step in and fill holes left by Teuvo Teravainen, Andrew Shaw and Andrew Ladd.

So what happens in the first preseason game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday?

The Hawks were shut out.

Go figure.

The three players who managed to stand out were goalie Scott Darling, veteran winger Richard Panik and defenseman Gustav Forsling.

For now, let's give Vinnie Hinostroza, Nick Schmaltz, Tyler Motte and others another game or two to see who separates himself from the pack.

In the meantime, we'll focus on Forsling, a 20-year-old Swede who Blackhawks fans probably don't know much about.

The CliffsNotes version:

• He was named Sweden's top junior player in May -- no small honor, by the way -- just days after signing an entry-level contract with the Hawks.

• The 6-foot, 186-pounder scored 6 goals with 15 assists in 48 games in the SHL last season.

• He was selected by Vancouver in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

Forsling impressed at rookie camp in Traverse City two weeks ago, and showed off an impressive shot Wednesday by firing 3 pucks at Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry during two different power-play chances.

"Really good one-timers on the power play; he was getting them through. Really solid," Darling said. "I didn't see him have a hiccup all night."

Brian Campbell, who was paired with Forsling, was impressed with the youngster's poise and believes he has "a bright future."

Now, here's the problem, at least in the short term: The Hawks really don't have any openings on the blue line. The top four are obviously Campbell, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson. The fifth and sixth defensemen will almost certainly be Trevor van Riemsdyk and Michal Kempny. Michal Rozsival is also on board to provide veteran leadership and fill in when needed.

It seems the only plausible way Forsling makes the team is if Keith isn't ready to start the season ... and even then, the Hawks could always turn to Ville Pokka, Erik Gustafsson or Viktor Svedberg.

If, in the end, Forsling doesn't make the final cut, he'll be reassigned to the Swedish League.

"Gustav's been very impressive. I certainly like the way he's played," GM Stan Bowman said. "I saw the games in Traverse City... He was very impressive there. I thought comfortable, poised, very talented in both transitioning the offense, making plays. So there's a lot to like there.

"We're certainly going to see how he plays in these exhibition games. Whether he (would be) benefited from going to Sweden? That's a great league, so if he does end up back there, he's going to continue to grow his game."

And probably grow into being a mainstay on the Hawks' defense down the road.

Lineup changes?

Don't expect many new faces on the ice when the Hawks play their second preseason game Friday at Pittsburgh. Assistant coach Kevin Dineen said the coaching staff wants to get another good look at the group that played Wednesday as they battle for jobs.

Slap shots:

Patrick Kane's first appearance in a preseason game will likely come Saturday against St. Louis at the United Center. ... Defenseman Michal Kempny led the Hawks in ice time Wednesday, playing 22:27. Among the forwards, Richard Panik (18:51), Vinnie Hinostroza (18:48), Tanner Kero (18:39) and Nick Schmaltz (18:30) were on the ice the longest. ... Defenseman Ville Pokka blocked 5 shots but also had 3 giveaways.