Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/29/2016 8:01 AM

UN warns of 'disaster' once Iraqi troops take on IS in Mosul

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GENEVA -- The U.N. refugee agency's representative in Iraq is warning that a looming military operation against the Islamic State group in Mosul "has the potential to be one of the largest man-made disasters for many, many years."

Bruno Geddo of UNHCR says more than 1 million people could be displaced by the campaign to retake the largest IS-held city. The government has pledged to retake Mosul this year, but has not announced a date for the operation.

Speaking Thursday to reporters, Geddo said UNHCR faces constraints in obtaining land for camps, erecting them in time and landing funding, but is better prepared than before a similar government operation in Fallujah this year.

He said UNHCR and partners are planning for at least 700,000 people who might flee Mosul.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account