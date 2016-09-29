Clinton at Midway dismisses Trump bringing up Bill's sex scandals

hello

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks with members of the media Thursday on her campaign plane at Midway Airport in Chicago. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accompanied by traveling press secretary Nick Merrill, speaks Thursday with members of the media on her campaign plane at Midway Airport in Chicago. Associated Press

While in Chicago on Thursday, Hillary Clinton shrugged off Donald Trump's effort to inject her husband's sex scandals into their presidential battle, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

She was in town for two fundraisers that yielded $4 million in campaign cash.

Trump is raising former President Clinton's infidelities and impeachment on the stump. He may take the risk of bringing it up when he debates Clinton for the second time Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis.

Talking to reporters on her campaign plane at Midway Airport before heading downtown, Clinton was asked about Trump making the contest "personal" by bringing up the past.

"He can run his campaign however he chooses. That's up to him. I'm going to keep talking about the stakes in this election," she said.

See the full story at chicagosuntimes.com.