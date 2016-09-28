Cowboys' Bryant won't practice after injuring knee vs Bears

Chicago Bears cornerback Tracy Porter (21) defends as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a pass thrown by Dak Prescott (4) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas receiver Dez Bryant won't practice Wednesday after injuring his right knee in last week's win over Chicago.

Bryant injured the knee on his first catch early in the game but came back in the first quarter. He caught his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter of the 31-17 win.

Coach Jason Garrett said the team didn't have results of an MRI, and Bryant tweeted, "We'll find out today," to a fan who asked about his status.

Bryant missed seven games last year after breaking his foot in the opener. He also dealt with ankle injuries last season.

The Cowboys visit San Francisco on Sunday.

