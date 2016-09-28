Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/28/2016 10:13 AM

Cowboys' Bryant won't practice after injuring knee vs Bears

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Bears cornerback Tracy Porter (21) defends as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a pass thrown by Dak Prescott (4) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.

      Chicago Bears cornerback Tracy Porter (21) defends as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a pass thrown by Dak Prescott (4) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas receiver Dez Bryant won't practice Wednesday after injuring his right knee in last week's win over Chicago.

Bryant injured the knee on his first catch early in the game but came back in the first quarter. He caught his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter of the 31-17 win.

Coach Jason Garrett said the team didn't have results of an MRI, and Bryant tweeted, "We'll find out today," to a fan who asked about his status.

Bryant missed seven games last year after breaking his foot in the opener. He also dealt with ankle injuries last season.

The Cowboys visit San Francisco on Sunday.

___

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account