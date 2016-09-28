Raised-fist protesters Smith, Carlos support Kapernick

hello

File-This July 16, 2008, file photo shows Tommie Smith, left, and John Carlos accepting the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPYs Awards in Los Angeles. Smith and Carlos, the American sprinters whose raised-fist salutes at the 1968 Olympics are an ageless sign of race-inspired protest, will join the U.S. Olympic team at the White House next week for its meeting with President Barack Obama. Associated Press

FILe - In this Oct. 16, 1968, file photo, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos stare downward while extending gloved hands skyward during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze for the 200 meter run at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman is at left. Smith and Carlos, the American sprinters whose raised-fist salutes at the 1968 Olympics are an ageless sign of race-inspired protest, will join the U.S. Olympic team at the White House next week for its meeting with President Barack Obama. Smith and Carlos were sent home from the Olympics after raising their black-gloved fists in a symbolic protest during the U.S. national anthem. They called it a ``human rights salute.'' The USOC asked them to serve as ambassadors as it tries to make its own leadership more diverse. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Tommie Smith and John Carlos voiced their support for Colin Kaepernick and other athletes staging national anthem protests, 48 years after they raised their gloved fists on the medals stand in a symbolic protest at the Olympics.

The American sprinters who were sent home from the 1968 Mexico City Olympics for what they called a "human rights salute" say the San Francisco 49ers quarterback and others are right to use their platform to raise awareness about racial inequality and police brutality.

Speaking Wednesday at the Team USA Awards, the first U.S. Olympic Committee event they've been invited to since their protest, Smith says he's backing Kaepernick because his protest is proactive and Carlos says there's no better platform than sports to stand up for something, even if it brings criticism.