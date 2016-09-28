Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 9/28/2016 7:00 AM

Tribune Media completes sale of Tribune Tower, other assets

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Tribune Media has completed the sale of several real estate assets, including the Tribune Tower in Chicago.

The Chicago-based company announced last month that it was selling the 1925 neo-Gothic tower to CIM Group. The sale is part of Tribune Media Co.'s ongoing efforts to sell its entire $1 billion real estate portfolio.

Tribune Media said Wednesday that it also closed on the sale of Los Angeles Times Square and Olympic Plant.

It has received $430 million in gross proceeds for the assets, and may receive up to an additional $45 million in contingent payments.

Tribune Media has now sold nine properties this year for gross proceeds of $519 million.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account