Demonstrators protest Trump's Bolingbrook visit

hello

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves as he walks off stage after a roundtable event in Miami. Another roundtable and luncheon is occurring Wednesday in Bolingbrook. Associated Press

Donald Trump's coming to Bolingbrook at Mayor Roger Claar's invitation, but despite that endorsement a crowd of peaceful demonstrators Wednesday morning protested his appearance as an "insult" to women and minorities.

A crowd of about 200 protesters carried signs in a grassy area across the street from the Bolingbrook Golf Club, where Trump will appear later today. A band played Michael Jackson's "Beat It." And a man wearing a taco truck costume drew laughs.

Trump is making a flying visit to the suburbs for an exclusive fundraiser at the Bolingbrook Golf Club with tickets as high as $250,000 a couple. The event, sponsored by Claar, is invitation only.

"It's an insult to women, blacks and Hispanics," Bolingbrook resident Ruby Lofton said of Claar's invitation to Trump. "We have a diverse group here ... and we won't forget about this at election time."

Many of Trump's remarks about blacks, Hispanics, Muslims and women are offensive, said Patty Droogan, who grew up in Bolingbrook and has biracial children. Droogan, a Naperville resident, is a member of Suburban Families Against Hate, a local group that formed in response to Trump's visit.

She pointed the crowd, which included minorities and people with disabilities.

"We are what epitomizes this country," Droogan said. "We are united. When you insult one of us you insult all of us."

Claar told the Daily Herald earlier he understands some residents aren't thrilled with Trump's visit but he considered it a positive event for Bolingbrook.

Pro- and anti-Trump forces are being restricted to designated areas, Bolingbrook Chief Tom Ross said, adding police don't anticipate major problems.

Bolingbrook police are assisting the U.S. Secret Service, the lead agency for security at the fundraiser. Bolingbrook police have issued alerts to local schools and residents about possible traffic tie-ups and are advising drivers to take alternate routes while the lunch is occurring.

The pricey gala with tickets ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 includes a VIP roundtable starting at 11:30 a.m. and luncheon at noon.

"The good news is the bulk of the activity takes place after most people go to work and is over by the time they get home," Ross said. "We're a big-sized town with a good police department and the resources to be able to handle it and assist the Secret Service where we're needed."

Trump faces Democrat Hillary Clinton, a Park Ridge native, in the Nov. 8 election. Clinton is scheduled to be in Durham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.