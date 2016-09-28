4th and final suspect in 2014 Aurora shooting pleads guilty, gets 13 years

hello

An Aurora man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to his role in a June 2014 shooting of a woman in her home.

Arturo M. Trejo, 22, of the 400 block of North Lancaster Avenue, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm in exchange for prosecutors dismissing other charges, including attempted murder, in the shooting of a 43-year-old woman, who was hit in the neck, according to Kane County court records.

Judge John Barsanti accepted the plea, which also requires Trejo to pay $34,366 in restitution.

Authorities said Trejo and another man were seen running from the area of the 200 block of Fourth Street on Aurora's near east side after the shooting. A police dog tracked their scents to an apartment on Fourth Street, and two residents there also were arrested on weapons charges after two guns and ammunition were seized.

Trejo is the fourth and final person, all from Aurora, to plead guilty in the attack.

Ajaie M. Martin, 34, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trail Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm in September 2015 and was sentenced to 12½ years in prison.

Alexander Turner, 24, of the 200 block of Fourth Street, pleaded guilty in March 2015 to possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to four years in prison, records show. He was released in June after serving half his term.

Erika Benavides, 22, also of the 200 block of Fourth Street, was sentenced to 17 months probation and 30 days in jail after pleading guilty in September 2015 to possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, records show.

Trejo gets credit for 838 days served at the Kane County jail where he was held on $750,000 bail since his June 2014 arrest. Trejo must serve 85 percent of his prison term.