Schaumburg library names deputy director to top spot

The Schaumburg Township District Library's next executive director will require no time at all learning the lay of the land.

Library trustees have appointed current Deputy Director Monica Harris to succeed departing Executive Director Stephanie Sarnoff at the start of 2017.

Harris joined the Schaumburg Township District Library in December 2013. She has more than 10 years of library experience, about half of it at the Oak Park Library.

"I am so grateful to have worked with Stephanie Sarnoff over the past three years," Harris said in a written statement. "I hope to apply the lessons of leadership that she shared as we look forward and continue to provide the very best library for our community."

Library board President Julie Wroblewski Bosshart praised Harris' leadership skills, which led to her becoming trustees' top choice for the position.

"Monica is a library innovator with strengths in managing both people and projects," Bosshart said in a written statement. "We look forward to seeing her in her new role."

Sarnoff, who announced her retirement this summer, intends to oversee the completion of the central library's lobby and Audiovisual Theatre before she retires Dec. 31.

Board members hoped to have Sarnoff's successor overlap with her for about a month, but with the selection of Harris that's no longer a concern.

Sarnoff was director of the Scarsdale Public Library in New York before she came to Schaumburg in early 2009. Her predecessor, Mike Madden, was executive director for more than 41 years.