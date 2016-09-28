Three West Nile virus deaths reported in Cook County

Three people who died after testing positive for West Nile virus in Cook County this month are the first West Nile-related deaths in Illinois this year, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

At least 64 people were infected with the West Nile virus this season in Illinois, according to the statement from IDPH. The first human case in the state this year was reported June 6.

Three people who tested positive for the virus in Cook County earlier this month died, according to the statement. Last year, 77 cases of West Nile were reported in Illinois, including nine deaths.

