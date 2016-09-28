Breaking News Bar
 
Business Ledger
updated: 9/28/2016 8:51 AM

Wynnchurch Capital promotes Hayes to co-managing partner

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Rosemont-based Wynnchurch Capital has promoted Frank Hayes to co-managing partner of the firm.

Hayes has more than 28 years of experience in private equity investing and corporate finance, as well as investment origination and portfolio management. Hayes joined Wynnchurch in 2001 and has served as a partner since that time. He currently serves on the board of directors of Carson Air, Gypsum Technologies, Pro-Fab Group, Senco, and Texas Hydraulics.

Prior to joining Wynnchurch, Hayes worked as a managing director at Catalyst Partners and GKH Partners. He also worked at Citicorp and Price Waterhouse; and is a graduate of the University of Michigan and is a CPA.

"Mr. Hayes' leadership over the past 15 years has been instrumental in helping to grow Wynnchurch to over $2.3 billion in assets under management," according to John Hatherly, founder and co-managing partner. "In addition, Frank has provided sage counsel and has been a great mentor to the entire Wynnchurch team. His leadership will be key to continuing to grow the Wynnchurch private equity franchise."

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account