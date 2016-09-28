Wynnchurch Capital promotes Hayes to co-managing partner

Rosemont-based Wynnchurch Capital has promoted Frank Hayes to co-managing partner of the firm.

Hayes has more than 28 years of experience in private equity investing and corporate finance, as well as investment origination and portfolio management. Hayes joined Wynnchurch in 2001 and has served as a partner since that time. He currently serves on the board of directors of Carson Air, Gypsum Technologies, Pro-Fab Group, Senco, and Texas Hydraulics.

Prior to joining Wynnchurch, Hayes worked as a managing director at Catalyst Partners and GKH Partners. He also worked at Citicorp and Price Waterhouse; and is a graduate of the University of Michigan and is a CPA.

"Mr. Hayes' leadership over the past 15 years has been instrumental in helping to grow Wynnchurch to over $2.3 billion in assets under management," according to John Hatherly, founder and co-managing partner. "In addition, Frank has provided sage counsel and has been a great mentor to the entire Wynnchurch team. His leadership will be key to continuing to grow the Wynnchurch private equity franchise."