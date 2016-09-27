Allardyce the latest England coach embroiled in controversy

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 file photo Sunderland's manager Sam Allardyce awaits the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England. England manager Sam Allardyce's comments during a newspaper sting will be examined by his employers at the Football Association, after he was filmed by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper appearing to advise undercover reporters posing as businessmen on how to sidestep an outlawed player transfer practice. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sunday Sept. 4, 2016 file photo England's coach Sam Allardyce watches from the sidelines during their World Cup Group F qualifying soccer match against Slovakia in Trnava, Slovakia. England manager Sam Allardyce's comments during a newspaper sting will be examined by his employers at the Football Association, after he was filmed by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper appearing to advise undercover reporters posing as businessmen on how to sidestep an outlawed player transfer practice. Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Sam Allardyce isn't the first England manager to find himself in trouble.

Allardyce, after only one game in charge, was filmed by undercover journalists from the Daily Telegraph newspaper offering fake businessmen advice on how to sidestep an outlawed player transfer practice and trying to cash in on his job with speaking engagements.

The English Football Association offered no backing to the 61-year-old Allardyce on Tuesday.

Allardyce was also silent as the FA discussed how to react to the embarrassing situation.

Here's a look at some previous England coaches:

___

ROY HODGSON

A series of indiscreet but far less damaging comments were made by Hodgson, Allardyce's predecessor, to a passenger on the London Underground in 2012.

Hodgson apologized to then-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand for saying that it "is over for him and England." Hodgson said his mistake was "speaking to people who ask me questions rather than sitting there tight-lipped refusing to ever open my mouth."

A year later, it was Hodgson's attempt to tell a joke, about a monkey in space, to his players during a halftime team talk that got him in trouble. Hodgson was attempting to explain how he wanted his players to pass the ball more to winger Andros Townsend, who is black.

Hodgson survived the missteps but was fired in June after England's poor showing at the European Championship.

___

FABIO CAPELLO

Before the 2010 World Cup, Capello was at odds with the FA over a commercial online venture in which he was supposed to rate players - including his own.

The "Capello Index" was abandoned after concerns it could unsettle the squad.

Capello quit as coach in 2012 over a spat about John Terry being stripped of the England captaincy because of a racism case.

___

SVEN-GORAN ERIKSSON

The FA initially tried to cover up a sex scandal involving Eriksson in 2004. The Swede, the first foreign coach of England, had an affair with one of the FA's secretaries, who was also in a relationship with the organization's chief executive.

Later, Eriksson was caught in a newspaper sting. The now-defunct News of the World deployed its trademark "Fake Sheikh," a reporter posing as a rich Arab businessman, to get Eriksson to talk about his players and his future as England coach ahead of the 2006 World Cup. He left the job after the tournament.

___

GLENN HODDLE

It was Hoddle's comments in an on-the-record encounter with a journalist that cost him his job as England coach in 1999 after only one tournament in charge, the 1998 World Cup.

In an interview with The Times of London newspaper, Hoddle said he believed disabled people were being punished for "the sins of a past life" as he discussed his Christian beliefs. Hoddle said his words had been misinterpreted, apologized to the disabled and threatened to sue the Times but he was ultimately fired by the FA.