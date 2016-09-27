Phelps to Lochte before scrape: 'Keep your head on straight'

hello

CHASKA, Minn. -- Add Michael Phelps' name to the list of Americans who were less than amused by teammate Ryan Lochte's post-competition, early morning drunken antics at the Rio Olympics.

Phelps says he told Lochte two days earlier: "Keep your head on straight."

Apparently, the warning didn't take.

Lochte and three teammates got into a scrape with a security guard at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro after a night of partying. He originally claimed he and young teammates Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen were threatened and robbed at gunpoint but was later charged in Brazil with filing a false police report.

Phelps is in Minnesota getting a behind-the-scenes look at Ryder Cup preparations ahead of this weekend's matches.