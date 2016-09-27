Northwestern basketball to play at Allstate Arena in 2017-18 during renovation

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins and his Wildcats will play home games for the 2017-18 season at Allstate Arena while a major renovation gets underway at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Associated Press

With its home court scheduled for a major renovation, the Northwestern men's basketball team will play its home games for the 2017-18 season at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Officials for Northwestern University Athletics and Allstate Arena made the announcement on Tuesday.

Construction on Welsh-Ryan Arena will begin in spring 2017, with a completion date set for fall 2018.

Allstate Arena is also home to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, so there will be some scheduling challenges to work around.

The winter, the DePaul Blue Demons men's team will play its final home season at Allstate Arena before moving to a new and smaller stadium near McCormick Place in Chicago for the 2017-18 season.

"The venue has a rich college basketball tradition in the Chicagoland area," said Jim Phillips, Northwestern vice president for Athletics. "I know that our fans will enjoy cheering on our team at Allstate Arena during what will be an exciting season."

Northwestern season ticket holders for the upcoming 2016-17 season will receive priority seat locations for season tickets purchased for 2017-18 games at Allstate Arena.