updated: 9/27/2016 10:31 PM

Boys soccer: Lake County roundup

Daily Herald report

Ben Brandt scored, Ethan Kalis earned the shutout, and Stevenson's boys soccer team edged visiting Waukegan 1-0 in North Suburban Conference action Tuesday.

Jake Nunez assisted on Brandt's third goal of the season. Patriots coach Mark Schartner called Kalis' performance in net "outstanding."

Stevenson (7-4-2, 3-2) improved to 3-0-1 in its last four games.

Waukegan (6-6-1, 3-1) suffered its first NSC loss.

Warren 5, Zion-Benton 1: Ruben Delgadillo notched a hat trick, Kevin Penarrieta had 3 assists, and the host Blue Devils captured the North Suburban win.

Bryan Galvan and Niko Jovic also scored for Warren (13-3-2, 3-2-1), and Mike Bassier contributed an assist.

Round Lake 2, Wauconda 0: Alejandro Sotelo scored twice in the second half, as the visiting Panthers won in Northern Lake County Conference action.

Bryan Gomez and Vladimir Manriquez had assists for Round Lake (10-1-3, 5-0). Abel Campa made 2 saves in earning the shutout.

Wauconda fell to 4-11-2 and 1-3.

Grayslake Central 7, North Chicago 0: Nick Walker scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season and added an assist, as the host Rams cruised in the Northern Lake County match.

Jack Spalding, Jack Kulis, Juan Mata, Randyt Betancourth and Austin Rockel also scored. Trevor Veenstra had 2 assists for Grayslake Central (9-5-1, 3-2), while David Young and Gregory Madjarov combined for the Rams' seventh shutout of the season.

Antioch 3, Lakes 2: The host Sequoits prevailed in penalty kicks to hand the Eagles their first loss in Northern Lake County action.

Antioch outlasted Lakes 6-5 in PKs.

R.J. Vazquez and Gabe Tijerina scored in regulation for Antioch (6-10-2, 1-3), while Krystian Nikolov and Cody Matonik had assists.

"We came out with great intensity against our rivals knowing they were in good form," Antioch assistant coach Matt Bohmann said.

Antioch scored late in the opening half to take a 1-0 lead. Lakes (7-6, 4-1) scored back-to-back goals to grab a 2-1 advantage in the second half, before the Sequoits netted the equalizer with six minutes left when Tijerina crushed a half volley.

In the PKs, Antioch keeper Alex Ruano saved Lakes' fifth kick, and Vazquez made Antioch's fifth to send it to sudden death penalties. Lakes missed its sixth, and Matonik buried his for the win.

Grayslake North 2, Grant 1: The visiting Knights erased a 1-0 halftime deficit to win the Northern Lake County match.

Danny Talavera scored off an assist by Samuel Lee for Grant (3-10, 1-3).

Grayslake North improved to 7-6-1 and 3-2.

