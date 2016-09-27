Man's body found outside south Indiana elementary school

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. -- Entry and exit from a southern Indiana school has been closed after a man's body was found outside it during class hours.

Brownstown Elementary School issued a statement to parents Tuesday saying it implemented school emergency guidelines and activated crisis response teams when it learned of the body.

The Seymour Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2d3HXto ) police were called to the school around 10 a.m. after the body was found on the ground outside the school located about 60 miles south of Indianapolis. Police are investigating the death.

A soft lockdown was put into place. That means exterior doors are locked so people cannot enter or exit the building. However, students and teachers aren't confined to classrooms. The school has around 700 students.

