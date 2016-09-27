Shimon Peres peace pioneer but unloved at home in Israel

FILE - In this March 20, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama is greeted by Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, Israel's President Shimon Peres, right, listens to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speech during the opening session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.

FILE - In this Friday, March 23, 1984, file photo, the Leader of Israel's opposition Labor party Shimon Peres, second from left, with deputy leader of the party former Premier Yitzhak Rabin, right, Labor's Haim Bar-lev, center background, and the Labor's party whip Mashe Shahal, right background, smile as they leave the Israeli parliament building in Jerusalem.

FILE - In this June 28, 2013, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, embraces Israeli President Shimon Peres before their dinner in Jerusalem.

FILE - In this Sunday, May 18, 2008, file photo, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, and Israel's President Shimon Peres hug, during their meeting in Peres' residence in Jerusalem.

FILE - In this July 15, 2014, file photo, Israel's President Shimon Peres listens during an interview with The Associated Press, at his residence in Jerusalem.

FILE- In this April 8, 2014, file photo, Israeli President Shimon Peres, center, hugs Chinese children during a welcome ceremony held by Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2014, file photo, Israel's President Shimon Peres kisses German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, as she arrives to receive the Presidential Medal ceremony at the President's residence in Jerusalem.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2007, file photo, Presidents Shimon Peres of Israel, left, Abdullah Gul of Turkey, center, and President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas try to reach hands as they pose for cameras after their meeting in Ankara.

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2001, file photo, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, left, gestures as he talks to Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, right, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem during a special memorial session for the 78 people killed in the, Oct. 4, Sibir flight disaster over the Black Sea.

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2002, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, right, and Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres pause during a ceremony to rename Aravah Terminal, between Jordan and Israel, after late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin near the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2008, file photo, Israel's President Shimon Peres combs his hair as he arrives at a global conference of political and business leaders in Cernobbio, by the Como lake, Italy.

FILE - In this May 26, 2014, file photo, Pope Francis and Israeli President Shimon Peres, right, meet in Jerusalem.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 1985, file photo, Israel's Prime Minister Shimon Peres, right, eats with his hands as is the Bedouin custom during a feast he was invited too by Sheik Ali Abu Rubeia, second right; in the Negev desert in K'Seifa.

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 1986, file photo, Israeli Prime minister Shimon Peres is greeted by a large group of dancers at the airport in Cameroon, where he went to announce the restoration of diplomatic relations after 13 years.

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 1981, file photo, leader of the Labor Party Shimon Peres, casts his vote in a ballot box in the Israeli national election day near his house in Ramat Aviv.

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1984, file photo, Prime Minister designate Shimon Peres and former defense minister Ezer Weizman sign an agreement between their two parties in Tel Aviv.

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2001, file photo, Shimon Peres, Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel, left, applauds Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, right, as it is announced that Arafat is about to speak at the Davos World Economic Forum. Both took part in the forum on "From Peacemaking to Peacebuilding."

FILE - In this May 22, 2015, file photo, former Israeli President Shimon Peres, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrive to attend the opening session of the World Economic Forum at the King Hussien convention center, Southern Shuneh, Jordan.

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 18, 1995, file photo, Shimon Peres, right, pours water into a glass and hands it to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as the men attended a symposium on the Middle East at the UNESCO in Paris.

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 1986, file photo, Israeli Premier Minister Shimon Peres, left, discusses with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak results of a two-day summit meeting in Alexandria, Egypt.

FILE - In this March 22, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama walks on the tarmac with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, prior to his departure from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

FILE - In this Sunday, April 30, 1995, file photo, President Bill Clinton, left, listens to Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres at the American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors, at the Paramount Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1993, file photo, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, left, is all smiles along with PLO negotiator Mahmoud Abbas, second from right, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Amr Moussa, right, after talks in Cairo.

JERUSALEM -- At every corner of Israel's tumultuous history, Shimon Peres was there.

He was a young aide to the nation's founding fathers when the country declared independence in 1948, and he played a key role in turning Israel into a military power. He was part of the negotiations that sealed the first Israeli-Palestinian peace accord, garnering a Nobel Peace Prize. He was welcomed like royalty in world capitals.

But only at the end of a political career stretching more than 60 years did Peres get what he truly wanted: admiration from his own people. He died at 93 early Wednesday, a person close to him confirmed on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to discuss Peres' health with the media.

Peres began a new chapter at age 83, assuming the nation's presidency following a scandal that forced his predecessor to step down. The job cemented Peres' transformation from down-and-dirty political operator to elder statesman.

"After such a long career, let me just say something: My appetite to manage is over. My inclination to dream and to envisage is greater," Peres told The Associated Press in an interview on July 15, 2007, moments before he was sworn in as president.

He said he would not allow his age, or the constraints of a largely ceremonial office, to slow him down. "I'm not in a hurry to pass away," Peres said. "The day will come that I shall not forget to pass away. But until then, I'm not going to waste my life."

As president, Peres tirelessly jetted around the world to represent his country at conferences, ceremonies and international gatherings.

He was a fixture at the annual World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland, where he was treated like a rock star as the world's rich and powerful listened breathlessly to his every word on topics ranging from Mideast peace to nanotechnology to the wonders of the human brain.

He also became Israel's moderate face at a time when the nation was led by hardline Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Peres sought to reassure the international community that Israel seeks peace, despite concerns over continued settlement construction in the occupied West Bank and the paralysis of negotiations under Netanyahu. Still, while Peres never tired of speaking of peace, he tended to avoid strident criticism of Netanyahu.

It was his 1994 Nobel Prize that established Peres' man-of-peace image. He proudly displayed the prize - which he shared with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat - on the desk of his presidential office.

As foreign minister, Peres secretly brokered the historic Oslo interim peace accords with the Palestinians, signed at the White House on Sept. 13, 1993.

Accepting the award, he told assembled dignitaries that "war, as a method of conducting human affairs, is in its death throes, and the time has come to bury it."

Despite the assassination of Rabin, the breakdown of peace talks, a second Palestinian uprising in 2000, wars in Lebanon and Gaza, and Netanyahu's continued re-elections, Peres maintained his insistence that peace was right around the corner.

"I'm sure I shall see peace in my lifetime. Even if I should have to extend my life for a year or two, I won't hesitate," he said in a 2013 interview marking his 90th birthday.

Peres was born Shimon Perski on Aug. 2, 1923 in Vishniev, then part of Poland and now in Belarus. He moved to pre-state Palestine in 1934 with his family, where he changed his surname to Peres, or songbird, in Hebrew. Relatives who remained in Poland, including his grandfather, a prominent rabbi, were killed when Nazis set a synagogue on fire during the Holocaust. Peres often spoke lovingly of his grandfather in speeches. The actress Lauren Bacall was a cousin.

Still in his 20s, Peres rose quickly through the ranks of Israel's pre-state leadership, and served as a top aide to David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, after independence in 1948. Peres once called Ben-Gurion "the greatest Jew of our time."

At 29, he served as director of Israel's Defense Ministry, and is credited with arming Israel's military almost from scratch. He later worked with the French to develop Israel's nuclear program, which today is widely believed to include a large arsenal of bombs.

Still, he suffered throughout his political career from the fact that he never wore an army uniform or fought in a war.

Peres was elected to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in 1959, serving in nearly all major Cabinet posts over his long career. As finance minister, he imposed an emergency plan to halt triple-digit inflation in the 1980s. He also was an early supporter of the Jewish settler movement in the West Bank, a position he would later abandon.

But he had trouble breaking into the prime minister's post, the top job in Israeli politics. He was hampered by a reputation among the public and fellow politicians as both a utopian dreamer and a political schemer.

He ran for prime minister in five general elections, losing four and tying one, in 1984, when he shared the job in a rotation with his rival Yitzhak Shamir.

His well-tailored, neck-tied appearance, swept-back gray hair and penchant for artists and intellectuals seemed to separate him from his more informal countrymen. He never lost his Polish accent, making him a target for mimicry.

One of the lowest points of his political career came in 1990, when he led his Labor Party out of a unity government with Shamir's hardline Likud on the strength of promises from small factions to support his bid to replace Shamir.

At the last minute, several members of Parliament changed their minds, approving a Shamir government without Peres and Labor. The incident became known in Israeli political lore as Peres' "stinking maneuver." Rabin scorned him as a "relentless meddler" and in 1992 replaced him as party leader.

The two eventually repaired their relationship and worked together on pursuing peace with the Palestinians.

After Rabin's assassination by a Jewish ultranationalist opposed to Israel's peace moves, Peres became acting prime minister.

But he failed to capitalize on the widespread sympathy for the fallen leader and lost a razor-thin election the following year to Netanyahu.

In one famous incident, an angry Peres rhetorically asked a gathering of his Labor Party whether he was a "loser." Resounding calls of "yes" rained down on him.

Peres would later blame a wave of suicide bombings for his defeat. He described his visit to the scene of a deadly bus explosion in Jerusalem, where people started screaming "killer" and "murderer" at him. "I knew that I lost the election," he said.

He suffered another humiliation in 2000 when he ran for the presidency, a largely ceremonial position elected by Parliament. Peres believed he had wrapped up the election, but the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party broke a promise to him and switched its support to Likud candidate Moshe Katsav. Peres was a loser once again.

Even so, he refused to quit. In 2001, he took the post of foreign minister in a unity government led by his rival Ariel Sharon, serving for 20 months before Labor withdrew from the coalition. In Peres' final political defeat, Labor overthrew him as party leader in 2005, choosing instead the little-known Amir Peretz.

Peres subsequently followed Sharon into a new party, Kadima, serving as vice-premier and maintaining that post under Sharon's successor, Ehud Olmert.

He was able to attain the presidency when Katsav was forced to step down weeks before his term ended to face rape charges. Katsav was later convicted and sent to prison.

Seeking to stabilize the cherished institution, parliament turned to Peres and elected him president.

Peres cultivated an image as a grandfatherly figure, frequently inviting groups of children and teens to the presidential residence. He embraced social media and promoted Israel's high-tech industry in meetings with top officials at Google, Facebook and other major companies.

Peres also launched his "President's Conference," which became an annual high-powered gathering in Jerusalem of artists, thinkers and business leaders from around the world.

Derided by critics as extravagant and unnecessary, the gathering drew some of the world's most powerful personalities. The 2013 conference also became a 90th birthday party, with figures such as Bill Clinton, Barbara Streisand and Robert DeNiro in attendance.

He also exhibited a humorous side. When he left the presidency in 2014, he appeared in a video his granddaughter produced where he jokingly tried out new jobs including a supermarket cashier, gas station attendant and standup comedian - peppering his comments with puns and visionary slogans.

Asked about his secret to longevity, Peres said he never dwelled on the past.

"What happened until now is over, unchangeable. I'm not going to spend time on it. So I am really living in the future," he said. "I really think that one should devote his energies to make the world better and not to make the past remembered better."

Peres' wife Sonya died in 2011. He leaves a daughter, Tsvia Valdan, a university professor, and two sons, Nehemia, a leading Israeli venture capitalist, and Yonatan, a veterinarian.

Aron Heller contributed from Jerusalem.