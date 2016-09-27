Analysis: Why even Republicans think Clinton won the first debate

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shake hands during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The consensus that Donald Trump badly lost the first debate gelled overnight. Liberals predictably panned the GOP nominee's performance on Long Island, but some of the harshest reviews are coming from conservative thought leaders who had been starting to come around.

-- Instant reaction:

Republican pollster Frank Luntz conducted a focus group of undecided voters in Pennsylvania. Sixteen said Hillary Clinton won. Five picked Trump, per CBS News.

In a Florida focus group organized by CNN, 18 of 20 undecided voters picked Clinton as the winner.

Not one of 29 undecided voters in an Ohio focus group organized by Park Street Strategies thought Trump prevailed, while 11 picked Clinton and the rest said neither. By a 2-1 margin, the group thought Clinton had the better tone and, by a 3-1 margin, they thought she came across as more knowledgeable on the issues.

A CNN/ORC flash poll found that 62 percent said the Democrat won, compared to 27 percent who picked Trump. That's on par with 2012, when Mitt Romney was seen as the winner of the first debate.

In a separate instant-poll from the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling, 51 percent said Clinton won and 40 percent picked Trump.

Eight in 10 insiders in the key battleground states thought Clinton performed better, including 57 percent of Republicans, according to the Politico Caucus survey.

-- Trump's surrogates in the spin room were downbeat, and the candidate himself has already begun making excuses: "They gave me a defective mic," he complained to reporters during a gaggle. "Did you notice that? My mic was defective within the room. I wonder, was that on purpose?" There was no clear problem with his microphone during the debate, The Washington Post's Jose DelReal notes.

Trump was supposed to stop by the Nassau County Republican Committee's watch party on his way home. He skipped it. Clinton, meanwhile, celebrated with hundreds of supporters in Westbury, N.Y.

And Rudy Giuliani, a top Trump surrogate, even suggested that Trump should skip the next two debates unless he gets concessions. "If I were Donald Trump I wouldn't participate in another debate unless I was promised that the journalist would act like a journalist and not an incorrect, ignorant fact checker," he said.

With Breanne Deppisch and Elise Viebeck