Barrington Hills man found in burning car co-owned Elgin demolition company

The 43-year-old Barrington Hills man who was found dead in a burning car in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood last week co-owned Elgin-based Omega Demolition Corp.

Authorities say the body of James D. Gerage was found in the back seat of a burning vehicle on the 600 block of West 21st Street near the Chicago River and the Chinatown neighborhood. The block where the vehicle was found is largely vacant.

Chicago police have not yet released details on the exact location of the vehicle on the block nor the make and model of the vehicle.

James Gerage and his brother Chuck Gerage have operated Omega Demolition Corp., which employs about 300 people, since 1997.

The company has worked on high-profile projects including demolition of the Ohio Street feeder bridge to and from the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago and the removal of concrete and a seating area at the Allstate Arena to install the Chicago Wolves ice rink.

An Omega Demolition employee was killed in April when a 40-ton steel beam hit him after it fell from the Jane Addams Expressway onto Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the accident was preventable, and that it was investigating.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said a determination on the cause and manner of Gerage's death is pending.

Gerage is survived by his wife, Chanel, and two children, Brianna and Vincent.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Anne Church in Barrington. Arrangements are being handled by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels in Roselle.