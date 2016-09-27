Warren High homecoming parade set for Saturday

Warren Township High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in a homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 1, in Gurnee. Warren District 121 officials announced the parade, with a theme of "Through the decades," will step off at 9 a.m. on Old Grand Avenue. The parade will head south on O'Plaine Road and to Warren's freshman-sophomore campus at 500 N. O'Plaine. About 50 groups have entered the parade. Featured will be homecoming royalty representing the freshman, sophomore and junior classes, as well as members of the senior class who are nominated for queen and king.