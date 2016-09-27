Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 9/27/2016 5:44 PM

Warren High homecoming parade set for Saturday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Warren Township High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in a homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 1, in Gurnee. Warren District 121 officials announced the parade, with a theme of "Through the decades," will step off at 9 a.m. on Old Grand Avenue. The parade will head south on O'Plaine Road and to Warren's freshman-sophomore campus at 500 N. O'Plaine. About 50 groups have entered the parade. Featured will be homecoming royalty representing the freshman, sophomore and junior classes, as well as members of the senior class who are nominated for queen and king.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account