Naperville native killed while biking in Chicago

A woman struck and killed while riding her bike Monday in Chicago has been identified as a Naperville native.

Anastasia Kondrasheva, 23, was struck by a flatbed truck carrying construction equipment about 7:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Damen Avenue and Addison Street on the city's North Side, authorities said.

Kondrasheva was a 2011 graduate of Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, according to Janet Buglio, spokeswoman for Indian Prairie Unit District 204.

She graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 2015 and had been working as a health coach at Harken Health in Chicago since May, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man, remained at the scene and was cited for not taking due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian, police told the Chicago Sun-Times. Police said the driver was heading north on Damen and struck Kondrasheva as he was turning right onto Addison.

Kondrasheva will be remembered at a vigil at 6:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection where the crash occurred.