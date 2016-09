NAI Hiffman represents seller in St. Charles building sale

ST. CHARLES -- NAI Hiffman's Perry Higa recently represented Out of the Woods, a high-end, commercial millworker, in the sale of its 8,579-square-foot building in St. Charles.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

The property at 3805 Commerce Drive was sold to Ruben Aburto, owner and operator of Abzenco Welding, who has relocated his business from Batavia to its new location in St. Charles.

Steve Morken of Morken Associates represented Abzenco Welding in the purchase.