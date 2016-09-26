LEADING OFF: Red Sox can clinch as Papi begins Bronx goodbye

Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos (40) goes down with a knee injury during the 6th inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker (12), center, watches as Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos (40), second from left, is helped off the field after injuring his knee during the 6th inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Boston Red Soxâs David Ortiz is seen on a television during the second inning of a baseball game against Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ortiz asked the Tampa Bay Rays to cancel a pregame tribute they planned in his honor, after the death of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez in a boating accident Sunday. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Ketel Marte (4) slides safely past Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro to score during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos (40) goes down with a knee injury during the 6th inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Boston Red Soxâs David Ortiz follows through on a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:

___

BOSTON POPS?

It's a big night in the Bronx for David Ortiz and the streaking Red Sox. Playoff-bound Boston can clinch the AL East title with a win or a Toronto loss as Big Papi begins his final three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The 40-year-old slugger, set to retire after this season, has said he'd like to be cheered by New York fans as part of his farewell. Meanwhile, left-hander David Price (17-8) goes for his ninth consecutive victory as Boston seeks its 12th straight overall.

LIMPING TOWARD OCTOBER

The playoff-bound Indians and Nationals nervously await word on injured players critical to their postseason aspirations. Cleveland ace Corey Kluber (18-9, 3.14 ERA) left his start Monday night after four innings because of right groin tightness, yet the Indians beat Detroit to clinch their first AL Central crown in nine years. The Cy Young Award contender has won 10 of his last 11 decisions for a team already dealing with injuries to pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar.

Meanwhile, Washington catcher Wilson Ramos apparently injured his right knee Monday and had to be helped off the field by trainers. He clutched at his knee after landing awkwardly on it - he tore the ACL and medial collateral ligament in that knee in 2012. Ramos entered Monday batting .307 with 22 homers and 80 RBIs for the NL East champs.

KIDS IN A BIG SPOT

The Blue Jays and Orioles begin a pivotal three-game series in Toronto that could bring some clarity to the AL wild-card race. Both teams will turn to young, emerging pitchers in Game 1. Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman (8-11, 3.57 ERA) is 6-3 with a 2.57 ERA since Aug. 1. Toronto's Aaron Sanchez (13-2, 3.12) has a 4.54 ERA in seven starts since Aug. 1, though he most recently threw six innings of one-run ball against Seattle.

STILL IN IT

Felix Hernandez (11-6) pitches for the Mariners at Houston in a matchup of AL West teams still clinging to wild-card hopes. Both clubs are chasing Baltimore for the league's final playoff berth. Mike Fiers (11-8) gets the ball for the Astros.