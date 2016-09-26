Perma-Seal Receives Top Awards at International Convention

DOWNERS GROVE -- Perma-Seal Basement Systems recently received top awards at the international Basement Systems' three-day convention in Connecticut.

The annual convention gathers basement waterproofing and foundation repair dealers from across the United States, Canada and U.K. Perma-Seal's 2015-2016 awards include: No. 4 Foundation Repair Dealer for CarbonArmor; No. 6 Crawl Space Dealer for Total Sales; No. 8 Basement Systems Dealer for Total Sales; and No. 32 Foundation Repair Dealer for Total Sales.

This year's theme was INSPIRE 2016, and several members of Perma-Seal's valued management team left the conference feeling uplifted. There were presentations by John Foley, former Blue Angels Lead Solo Pilot, and Mike Eruzione, Captain of the US

1980 Winter Olympics hockey team that defeated the Russian team. Supply Chain Director Joel Spencer was quite inspired and stated, "Despite overwhelming odds against them, the teamwork and bond between [Mike and also John], and his teammates allowed them to defeat opponents with much greater experience and individual abilities," Spencer said. "I will think of both any time I hear the word 'impossible.'"