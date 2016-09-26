Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/26/2016 10:03 AM

Perma-Seal Receives Top Awards at International Convention

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

DOWNERS GROVE -- Perma-Seal Basement Systems recently received top awards at the international Basement Systems' three-day convention in Connecticut.

The annual convention gathers basement waterproofing and foundation repair dealers from across the United States, Canada and U.K. Perma-Seal's 2015-2016 awards include: No. 4 Foundation Repair Dealer for CarbonArmor; No. 6 Crawl Space Dealer for Total Sales; No. 8 Basement Systems Dealer for Total Sales; and No. 32 Foundation Repair Dealer for Total Sales.

This year's theme was INSPIRE 2016, and several members of Perma-Seal's valued management team left the conference feeling uplifted. There were presentations by John Foley, former Blue Angels Lead Solo Pilot, and Mike Eruzione, Captain of the US

1980 Winter Olympics hockey team that defeated the Russian team. Supply Chain Director Joel Spencer was quite inspired and stated, "Despite overwhelming odds against them, the teamwork and bond between [Mike and also John], and his teammates allowed them to defeat opponents with much greater experience and individual abilities," Spencer said. "I will think of both any time I hear the word 'impossible.'"

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account