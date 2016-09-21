Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 9/21/2016 10:38 PM

Chicago Cubs' Lackey not forgotten

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Cubs starter John Lackey delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Chicago.

      Chicago Cubs starter John Lackey delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Chicago.

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

With all of the talk about the Chicago Cubs' four pitchers with at least 15 wins, John Lackey is still lurking about.

Lackey took the ball Wednesday night and got himself into double digits in victories as the Cubs beat the hapless Cincinnati Reds 9-2 at Wrigley Field.

The victory improved Lackey's record to 10-8, and he joined rotation mates Jon Lester (18 wins), Jake Arrieta (17) Jason Hammel (15) and Kyle Hendricks (15) in double-figure wins.

The Cubs signed the 37-year-old Lackey to a two-year, free-agent deal last December, and early this season manager Joe Maddon called him the "linchpin" of the rotation because of his spot in the middle, his experience and his bulldog mentality.

Lackey began the season 3-0, but the victory total climbed more slowly as the season wore on, and he spent time on the disabled list from mid-August until early September because of a shoulder strain.

"The fact that he's working on his 10th win doesn't indicate how well he's pitched," Maddon said before the game. "We just haven't been able to get him any runs lately. He's been good. Then we went through that period where he had to skip him based on an injury. But I think he's been as consistent as anybody out there.

"He's had a couple bad outings, but they all have. We've just not scored him enough runs to put him in that 12-, 13-plus win column right now. He has been that good, and he does create a stir among the rest of the group, which is a good thing. I've always talked about I love his edge, and it's apparent right now."

Lackey worked 7 innings against the Reds, giving up 5 hits and 2 runs. He lowered his ERA from 3.42 to 3.39.

You have to figure the Cubs will go with Lester, Hendricks and Arrieta in the first three games of the National League division series, beginning Oct. 7. If they don't sweep or get swept, Maddon will have an interesting decision to make between Lackey and Hammel for the fourth game.

Lackey has plenty of playoff experience, going all the way back to 2002, when he pitched in the American League division series, championship series and World Series for the Angels, getting credit for the victory in Game 7 of the World Series against the Giants.

In Wednesday's game, the Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Ben Zobrist and Javier Baez. Lackey gave up a pair in the second, but the Cubs scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before breaking it open in the sixth and seventh, with 2 runs in each inning.

Kris Bryant hit his 38th homer of the season in the seventh, a 2-run drive to left field that gave him 99 RBI for the season, matching last year's total in his Rookie of the Year season.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account