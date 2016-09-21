Antioch mayor to face challenge in April

Ray Willis says he will run for mayor of Antioch in April.

While most voters remain focused on the big election in November, candidates already are lining up for next year's local election in Antioch.

Ray Willis, a 22-year resident of the village, will challenge incumbent Mayor Larry Hanson in the April 4 election, saying that while he has no ax to grind against the incumbent, he considers it a civic duty to make the race contested.

The self-employed industrial pattern maker/engineer announced his bid earlier this month at a local restaurant. The campaign theme will be "a different approach", according to Willis.

"A lot of us have been talking about it for a long time," he said of the challenge.

Willis is an Arkansas native whose family moved to West suburban Oak Lawn in 1964. He lived on the West Side of Chicago for 40 years, and in 1989 was a nominee for 5th District Illinois state senator.

"I would like the opportunity to have a voice in the community that will include liberty, equality, individualism and diversity," according to a statement. Willis also wants to share his "experience and knowledge" with Antioch residents.

Willis said job creation, basic infrastructure maintenance and property taxes are among his issues of interest.

He described himself as being from the old school.

"Ï don't have the internet. I don't have cable," he said. "I gave my computer away about three or four years ago."

Hanson, an Antioch native, has a long tenure with village government, having served as village trustee for 14 years before being elected mayor in 2009 and 2013.

"My record speaks for itself," he said. "I've been doing this a long time. It's not about me, it's always been about Antioch and the people. I still have the drive and desire."

He said there were "too many projects I've started and I want to see through," as a reason for seeking a third term.

Besides the 4-year mayoral seat, three trustee seats will be at stake April 4.

This past Tuesday was the first day for potential candidates to circulate nominating petitions. Petitions can be filed with the village clerk Monday, Dec. 12 through Monday, Dec. 19.

The consolidated election includes township, municipal, school, park and library districts throughout Lake County.

