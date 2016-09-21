Longtime Mundelein High teacher Jerri Craven dies

A memorial service will be held Friday for longtime Mundelein High School teacher Jerri M. Craven, who died Monday at her Mundelein home.

Craven, 55, had worked at Mundelein High since 1989, teaching food classes for many years and advising the National Honor Society.

Visitation is set to run from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home.

Craven's survivors include her father, two children, a brother and an ex-husband.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Jerri Craven Scholarship Memorial Fund at Mundelein High School.